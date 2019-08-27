Banks lead Britain's FTSE 100 lower; IWG shines

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* Banks drag down blue-chip index

Aug 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 dipped on Tuesday asinvestors returning from a holiday-extended weekend overlookedU.S. President Donald Trump's softer stance on its trade warwith China, while office space provider IWG scaled a life highafter reports of U.S. listing plans.

Losses on the main index were led by Asia-focused financialstocks including HSBCHSBA.L and Prudential PRU.L after HongKong's leader said violence in the city's anti-governmentprotests was becoming more serious. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N0LN

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was 0.4% lower by 0710 GMT, startingoff yet another week on the back foot after suffering losses forfour consecutive weeks. The FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC wasdown 0.1%.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's prediction of a tradedeal with China after positive gestures by Beijing, traders arestill awaiting more details after tit-for-tat tariffs that wentnorth of $500 billion weighed down financial markets last week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

IWG IWG.L , however, jumped 5% to be among top gainers onthe midcap index after Sky News report over the weekend that thecompany was planning to list its U.S. arm in New York for threebillion pounds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25K0EN (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))