Banks drag Saudi market lower amid uncertainty over Fed policy

By Reuters

By Maqsood Alam

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks were dragged lower by declining financial stocks on Thursday amid uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy following the release of minutes from the Fed's July meeting, while other Gulf markets were mixed.

The minutes showed Fed policymakers were divided over whether to cut interest rates last month, but were united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path to more cuts.

In Saudi Arabia, the index fell 0.7% as Samba Financial Group lost 2.6% and National Commercial Bank slipped 0.8%.

Banking stocks have come under pressure in recent weeks from the Saudi central bank's decision to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates, which analysts expect to squeeze lenders' profit margins.

Saudi Arabia's largest food products company Savola Group fell a further 3.8% a day after it reported 21.7% drop in second-quarter profit.

Salama Cooperative Insurance plunged 5.5%, the top loser on the index, after it swung to a second-quarter pre-zakat loss.

Dubai's index was down 0.8% at 2,769 points, its lowest close since July 21. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties slid 2.5%, while Emirates NBD traded 1.3% lower.

Nasdaq Dubai-listed port operator DP World rose as much as 5% after reporting 26.8% jump in the first-half profit, before closing 0.4% down as global trade disputes and regional geopolitics continued to weigh on its outlook.

Abu Dhabi's index was flat, with First Abu Dhabi Bank gaining 0.3%.

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) slumped 10%, extending losses to a third straight session after it recalled a batch of its Laxocodyl suppository over a labelling error.

Qatar's index rose 0.4% in a boost from market heavyweight Industries Qatar which increased 1.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index closed 0.2% down. Cigarette maker Eastern Co shed 0.6% and Emaar Misr dropped 1.9%.

The developer has been on the back foot since an Egyptian businessman filed a lawsuit claiming part of the land where it is building the sprawling Marassi residential and leisure development on Egypt'sNorth Coast.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index dropped 0.7% to 8,446 points

ABU DHABI

The index was flat at 5,039 points

DUBAI

The index fell 0.8% to 2,769 points

QATAR

The index gained 0.4% to 9,919 points

EGYPT

The index slipped 0.2% to 14,333 points

BAHRAIN

The index edged up 0.1% to 1,533 points

OMAN

The index rose 1.5% to 3,988 points

KUWAIT

The index was flat at 6,610 points





