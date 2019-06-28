Bank payout party is a lavish but sober affair

Shutterstock photo





By John Foley

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The point of banking is that customers bring their money, and the bank finds somewhere to invest it for a while, generating a return. When it comes to their own money, the biggest U.S. banks are effectively throwing up their hands. JPMorgan , Citigroup and their biggest peers plan to give around $150 billion back to shareholders over the next four quarters, or more than 13% of their combined market capitalizations, based on plans announced on Thursday. That suggests a lack of both imagination and competition.

Throwing off cash to shareholders was once a warning signal in disguise. Before the crisis, lenders like Citi paid back tens of billions of dollars to shareholders, only to incur losses many times bigger. It was a sign that they were both under-regulated and excessively profitable - at that time, returns on equity were often well over 20%. Now, it's different. Returns have come way down to around half that. And banks have some capital to spare, having hoarded more than enough to meet regulatory strictures designed to keep them safe.

One thing hasn't changed: buybacks' flattering effect on profit per share. The six firms could in theory retire on average 9% of their stock with what they announced on Thursday. That's the continuation of a long trend, and means the earnings per share regularly grow much faster than earnings overall. Fortunately, banks don't rely on such metrics in calibrating CEO pay, though many still take them into account. But the cult of per-share earnings is as active, and flawed, as ever.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Several large banks said they would increase their dividends and share buybacks after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the results of its annual stress and capital tests on June 27.

- JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America were among those who raised their payouts from last year. Citigroup and Wells Fargo increased their dividends, though reduced their buyback plans. Such targets were contingent on receiving approval from the Fed, which was granted in all cases.

- Goldman Sachs announced potential payouts of $8.8 billion, Citigroup of $21.5 billion and Bank of America of up to $37 billion. The Fed approved payouts of $8.4 billion for Morgan Stanley, $32.7 billion for Wells Fargo and $41.5 billion for JPMorgan according to Breakingviews' calculations, based on company filings and Refinitiv data on diluted share counts.

- The previous year, the Fed had cleared all of the banks' plans, but gave a "conditional non-objection" to Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, restricting their ability to increase their payouts for that year's cycle, which started in July.

