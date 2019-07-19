Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Costs Up

Bank OZK 's OZK second-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 86 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line was lower than the prior-year figure of 89 cents.





Results were adversely impacted by lower non-interest income, rise in operating expenses and decline in deposit balances. However, stable net interest income, a modest rise in loans and fall in credit costs were tailwinds.Net income available to common shareholders was $110.5 million, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.Net revenues were $251.1 million, down marginally year over year. Also, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.5 million.Net interest income was relatively stable on a year-over-year basis at $224.5 million. Net interest margin, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis, declined 21 basis points (bps) to 4.45%.Non-interest income totaled $26.6 million, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter. The fall was due to decline in all components except service charges on deposit accounts, trust income and other income. The quarter also included net gains on investment securities.Non-interest expenses were $99.1 million, up 11.2% year over year. The rise resulted from higher salaries and employee benefits costs, net occupancy and equipment costs, and other operating expenses.Bank OZK's efficiency ratio was 39.30%, up from 35.19% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates lower profitability.As of Jun 30, 2019, total loans were $17.49 billion, up slightly on a sequential basis. As of the same date, total deposits amounted to $18.19 billion, down 1.6% from the prior quarter.The ratio of non-performing loans, as a percentage of total loans, increased 5 bps year over year to 0.15% as of Jun 30, 2019. Further, annualized net charge off ratio to average total loans rose 7 bps to 0.14%.However, provision for loan and lease losses declined 29.6% from the year-earlier quarter to $6.8 million.At the end of the second quarter, return on average assets was 1.95%, down from 2.10% in the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, return on average common equity declined to 11.29% from 12.90%.Bank OZK is well poised for organic growth on the back of continued improvement in loan demand. However, persistently rising expenses and declining net interest margin remain major near-term concerns.

Bank OZK currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



