Bank OZK (OZK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Bank OZK ( OZK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OZK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.86, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OZK was $29.86, representing a -36.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.18 and a 42.06% increase over the 52 week low of $21.02.

OZK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). OZK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports OZK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.58%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

