Bank of Yokohama, Chiba Bank to hold news conference at 0500 GMT

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan'sBank of Yokohama and Chiba Bank Ltd said on Wednesday their presidents would hold a news conference at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) in Tokyo regarding a new partnership.

The tie-up, which would bring two of Japan's biggest local banks closer together, is the latest to highlight the strain on smaller banks in the world's third-largest economy, where years of near-zero interest rates have made traditional banking barely profitable, meaning scale is needed for survival.

Most regional lenders are facing weak demand from dwindling populations in many of Japan's prefectures. But Yokohama and Chiba are both part of the greater Tokyo area, meaning that demographics and loan demand are among the most favourable in the country.





