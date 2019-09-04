Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. ( BOTJ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BOTJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that BOTJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.35, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOTJ was $14.35, representing a -12.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.47 and a 13.89% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

BOTJ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BOTJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BOTJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.