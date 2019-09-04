Bank of Nova Scotia Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BNS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.58, changing hands as high as $53.68 per share. Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BNS's low point in its 52 week range is $48.34 per share, with $60.52 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.62.
