Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.644 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.23% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.22, the dividend yield is 14.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNS was $54.22, representing a -10.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.60 and a 12.16% increase over the 52 week low of $48.34.

BNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports BNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.35%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BNS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BNS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BNS as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF ( FLCA )

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF ( HDAW )

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF ( IDLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDLV with an increase of 6.18% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of BNS at 5.33%.