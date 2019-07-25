Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation ( BK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.1, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BK was $47.1, representing a -13.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.27 and a 11.81% increase over the 52 week low of $42.13.

BK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.85. Zacks Investment Research reports BK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.07%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB )

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF ( SPYB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPYB with an increase of 5.14% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of BK at 3.99%.