Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Bank Of Montreal ( BMO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.787 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.15, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMO was $76.15, representing a -9.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.36 and a 21.28% increase over the 52 week low of $62.79.

BMO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ) and Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ). BMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.18. Zacks Investment Research reports BMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.86%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IPFF )

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF ( FLCA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLCA with an increase of 5.06% over the last 100 days. IPFF has the highest percent weighting of BMO at 2.13%.