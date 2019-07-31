Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( BMRC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BMRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.06, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMRC was $44.06, representing a -2.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.13 and a 15.95% increase over the 52 week low of $38.

BMRC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BMRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports BMRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.47%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

