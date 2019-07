Shutterstock photo





JERUSALEM, July 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.25% for a fifth straight decision on Monday amid data pointing to a weakening economy, a stronger shekel and signs of lower rates ahead from global central banks.

All 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast rates would remain unchanged again. A surprise hike in November was followed by no change in January, February, April and May.

Annual inflation edged up to a 1.5% rate in May from 1.3% in April to stay within the government's 1-3% target range.