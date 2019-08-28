Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Bank of Hawaii Corporation ( BOH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.81, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOH was $79.81, representing a -7.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.83 and a 25.41% increase over the 52 week low of $63.64.

BOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.49. Zacks Investment Research reports BOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.82%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BOH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BOH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( KBWR )

iShares Trust ( ESML ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESML with an decrease of -4.8% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of BOH at 2.12%.