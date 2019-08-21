Bank of East Asia's H1 profit tumbles 75%, warns of protest impact on HK

Reuters





By Alun John and Felix Tam

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) posted a 75% slump in first-half net profit after it wrote down loans in mainland China because of a downturn in commercial property markets outside China's top cities.

BEA, which counts Hong Kong and China as its main markets, posted a net profit of HK$1 billion ($127.50 million) for the Jan-June period, versus HK$3.99 billion a year earlier, the lender said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

This was largely because the bank downgraded four loans in mainland China worth HK$6.2 billion, which it attributed to weakening conditions in the commercial property market in non tier-1 cities.

The bank had flagged this in a previous profit warning.

BEA also warned that social unrest in Hong Kong and the trade dispute between China and the United States could affect the economies of Hong Kong and mainland China.

"The tense atmosphere [in Hong Kong] is likely to weigh on consumer and business confidence, and on in-bound tourism, if there is no resolution soon," the filing said.

Some Hong Kong companies have been dragged into political controversy in Hong Kong after 11 weeks of sometimes violent clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters, angered by a perceived erosion of freedoms.

BEA, and its rivals, have closed branches in the vicinity of protests on a number of separate occasions in past weeks.

BEA has survived as an independent lender in a market that is dominated by HSBC Holdings , Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Standard Chartered , while several of Hong Kong's other family-owned firms have been put up for sale amid deteriorating business conditions.

($1 = 7.8432 Hong Kong dollars)