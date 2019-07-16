Quantcast

Bank of Canada to take over administration of overnight risk-free rate benchmark

By Reuters

Reuters


TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada announced its intention on Tuesday to become the administrator of the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average (CORRA), a key reference rate for financial market transactions, when enhancements to CORRA take effect next year.

CORRA, which measures the average cost of overnight collateralized funding and is currently administered by Refinitiv, will be based on a wider set of transaction data provided by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, with the aim of making it more representative of the repurchase agreement market, the central bank said. The target date for implementing the enhanced methodology is the second quarter of 2020, the bank said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada announced its intention on Tuesday to become the administrator of the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average (CORRA), a key reference rate for financial market transactions, when enhancements to CORRA take effect next year.

CORRA, which measures the average cost of overnight collateralized funding and is currently administered by Refinitiv, will be based on a wider set of transaction data provided by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, with the aim of making it more representative of the repurchase agreement market, the central bank said. The target date for implementing the enhanced methodology is the second quarter of 2020, the bank said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar