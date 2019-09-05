Bank of Baroda eyes Rs5bn from 15NC10 T2 bonds

Reuters





SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (IFR) - Bank of Baroda is planning to raise up to Rs5bn (US$70m) from 15-year non-call 10 Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds, according to a market source.

The Indian state-owned bank is eyeing Rs2.5bn, plus a greenshoe option of the same amount. The notes have a call option at the end of 10 years and every year thereafter.

It has asked investors to place bids on the BSE's electronic platform on September 9 from 10:30am to 11:30pmIndia time.

On August 30, the government announced a Rs70bn capital infusion in Bank of Baroda. On April 6, the state-owned bank was merged with smaller peers Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.