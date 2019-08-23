Bank of Ayudhya plans women entrepreneurs bond

Reuters





SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (IFR) - Thailand'sBank of Ayudhya plans to issue US$220m of women entrepreneurs bonds in Asia Pacific's first private sector "gender" debt issue.

Proceeds will be used to boost access to finance and capital for women entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) in Thailand. More than half of such enterprises have problems getting finance, with the funding gap in Thailand estimated at US$25bn, said an IFC statement today.

The bonds are expected to be issued in October and will be subscribed by IFC, a World Bank member, which will take up to US$150m, and Deutsche Investitions und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), which will take up to US$70m.

The bond will comply with the International Capital Markets Association social bond principles as well as the Asean social bond standards.

Bank of Ayudhya, majority owned by MUFG Bank, plans to package the WSME loans as an attractive asset class for investors, thereby clearing the path for future issuance of such bonds.