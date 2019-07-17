Quantcast

Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $22.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.55% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BAC.PRE was trading at a 8.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.83% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRE shares, versus BAC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E:

BAC.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 2.1%.

