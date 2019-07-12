Quantcast

Bank of America names Pauli equity capital markets head in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America has named Thorsten Pauli as its new head of equity capital markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the lender said in a statement on Friday.

Pauli, who joins the U.S. bank from UBS , will start in November and be based in Zurich. His appointment follows that of Jerome Renard as head of EU ECM and Magnus Ericson as head of Nordic ECM last year.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans
Referenced Symbols: BAC


