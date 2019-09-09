Bank of America expects higher investment banking fees for third quarter

Reuters





Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Monday the bank expects third quarter investment banking fees to be up in the low single digits compared with last year.

Speaking at an investor conference, Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag also said fixed income trading revenue is down slightly while equities are up quarter-to-date.

