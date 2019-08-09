Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8177), with shares changing hands as low as $20.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BML.PRG was trading at a 17.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.49% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 :
In Friday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 0.4%.
