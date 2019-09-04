Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.05, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAC was $27.05, representing a -13.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.37 and a 19.37% increase over the 52 week low of $22.66.

BAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ). BAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports BAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.2%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Financials R ( RWW )

Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB )

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial ( XLF )

Vanguard Financials ETF ( VFH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 1.61% over the last 100 days. RWW has the highest percent weighting of BAC at 9.87%.