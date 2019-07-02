Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $29.15, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 10.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 17, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect BAC to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.22 billion, up 2.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $92.59 billion, which would represent changes of +9.2% and +1.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BAC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.12.

We can also see that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.