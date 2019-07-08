Bank of America (BAC) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $29.20, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 4.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.67% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 17, 2019. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.07 billion, up 2.02% from the year-ago period.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $92.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.81% and +1.24%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower within the past month. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BAC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.17, which means BAC is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.