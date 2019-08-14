Bank Leumi's Q2 profit up despite loan loss provisions

Reuters





By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi , one of Israel's two largest lenders, reported higher than expected quarterly net profit on Wednesday, boosted by a gain in financing income.

Leumi, the biggest bank by market value, said it earned 923 million shekels ($265 million) in the second quarter, up from 903 million a year earlier and topping the 914 million shekels expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Leumi is going through a management shake-up after Chief Executive Rakefet Russak-Aminoach said in June that she would step down in the coming months after seven years in the post. A new CEO has not yet been named.

At the same time, Leumi named Samer Haj Yehia as its new chairman.

Net interest income rose 2% to 2.5 billion shekels, while non-interest income gained 4%. Loan loss expenses were 288 million shekels after posting income of 14 million a year earlier.

Leumi's shares fell 1.8% in early trading in Tel Aviv on the much higher that expected loan loss provisions and as the bank's return on capital slipped to 10.6%.

Still, Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained an "overweight" recommendation on Leumi's shares.

"We see the bank returning to accelerated credit growth alongside ongoing streamlining measures," he said.

Leumi's online bank Pepper was well positioned to help the bank gain retail market share, Rosner said.

Leumi declared a quarterly dividend of 369 million shekels, representing 40 percent of net income and down from 437 million in the first quarter.

In May, Leumi's board approved a buyback plan of its own shares valued at up to 700 million shekels. It had bought back 301 million by the end of June, Leumi said.

Leumi plans to reduce its headcount by 700 workers by the end of 2020 at a pretax cost of 200 million shekels, while a new wage deal with workers will boost salary expenses this year by 100 million shekels.

Rival Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender by assets, is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Discount , Israel's fourth-largest bank, announced that it earned 545 million shekels in the second quarter, up from 423 million a year earlier and above a forecast of 474 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 3.4859 shekels)