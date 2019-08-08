Bangladesh to Support Blockchain Education for Graduates

By Landon Manning

The People’s Republic of Bangladesh is setting aside large sums of money to allow university graduates to pursue sophisticated, blockchain education programs abroad.

This news came from Bangladesh’s primary English-language newspaper, the Daily Star, on August 4, 2019, which reported that Bangladesh will be sending 200 recent graduates of computer science and related fields to Japan and India to learn “trends of future information technology,” followed by another group that will be pursuing a specifically blockchain-intensive course of studies, within a curriculum that covers other novel technologies.

The main document describing these plans was made available on the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority’s website. This government-run agency is dedicated to the development of more sophisticated technology-centered business parks throughout the nation. This authority set aside some $208 million for the development and construction of ICT and high-tech business parks across the nation by 2020, and the Bangladeshi government is drawing from this substantial fund to pay for these graduates’ additional education.

Although not explicitly stated as of yet, it seems likely that the education of these graduates will help cultivate a strong core for the future development of a Bangladeshi blockchain technology space in the years to come. This strategy seems similar to ones around the world, with top-level public research institutions in Canada and Japan both committing to a dedicated pipeline of blockchain education, training and research in 2019 alone. Hopefully, this trend will prove successful in enriching the blockchain space worldwide.