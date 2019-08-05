BANF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.06, changing hands as low as $54.54 per share. BancFirst Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BANF's low point in its 52 week range is $48.07 per share, with $65.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.87.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »