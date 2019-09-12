Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Bancroft Fund Limited ( BCV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BCV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BCV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.25, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCV was $24.25, representing a -5.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.61 and a 40.17% increase over the 52 week low of $17.30.

