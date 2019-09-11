BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

BancorpSouth Bank ( BXS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.96, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXS was $28.96, representing a -17.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.13 and a 19.15% increase over the 52 week low of $24.31.

BXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports BXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.46%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.