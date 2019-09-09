Bancorp 34, Inc. (BCTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Bancorp 34, Inc. ( BCTF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BCTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.19, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCTF was $15.19, representing a -8.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.63 and a 18.12% increase over the 52 week low of $12.86.

BCTF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). BCTF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01.

