Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2019

Banco Santander Brasil SA ( BSBR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BSBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.06, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSBR was $12.06, representing a -12.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.73 and a 63.3% increase over the 52 week low of $7.39.

BSBR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited ( HDB ) and Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ). BSBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports BSBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.15%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.