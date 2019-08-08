Banco Macro's (BMA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

Banco Macro SA BMA reported second-quarter 2019 net income of ARS7.0 billion ($160 million), up significantly year over year from ARS3.1 billion.

Results were primarily driven by rise in net interest income and non-interest income. Moreover, increase in loans and deposits supported the results. However, higher expenses and provisions during the quarter were undermining factors.

Revenues Up, Partially Muted by Higher Costs & Provisions

Total revenues came in at ARS20.2 billion ($461 million) in the quarter, up 71% year over year. This upswing stemmed from rise in net interest and non-interest income.

Net interest income came in at ARS16.8 billion ($383 million), up 85% from the prior-year quarter. Net fee income climbed 26% to ARS3.4 billion ($77 million).

The company also recorded an upsurge in expenses. Administrative expenses rose 48% year over year to ARS2.3 billion ($52 million) while other operating expenses totaled ARS4 billion ($90 million) up 70%.

Efficiency ratio was 38.3% at the end of the reported quarter compared with 41.9% as of Jun 30, 2018. Fall in efficiency ratio indicates improvement in profitability.

Provision for credit losses was ARS848 million ($19 million), up 49% year over year.

Loans & Deposits Rise

Total assets increased 3% from the prior quarter to ARS401 billion ($9.1 billion) as of Jun 30, 2019. Further, total loan portfolio were up 1% sequentially to ARS172.7 billion ($3.9 billion) while total deposits rose 4% to ARS284.3 billion ($6.5 billion).

Strong Profitability & Capital Ratios

Return on average equity came in at 44.4%, up from 25.1% as of Jun 30, 2018 level.

As of Jun 30, 2019, total equity as a percentage of total assets was 15.6% compared with 18.5% in year-ago quarter.

Our Viewpoint

Banco Macro's focus and efforts are aligned with its organic and inorganic growth strategies, and are expected to boost revenues, going forward. Nevertheless, mounting expenses continue to strain the company's profitability.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

Marred by significant restructuring costs, Deutsche Bank DB reported second-quarter 2019 net loss of €3.15 billion ($3.54 billion) against net income of €401 million in the year-ago quarter. Also, the German lender incurred loss before taxes of €946 million ($1.06 billion).

Barclays BCS reported second-quarter 2019 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.03 billion ($1.32 billion). This reflects a decline of 19% year over year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. MUFG reported profits attributable to owners of parent for first-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 30) of ¥391 billion ($3.5 billion), up 24.1% year over year.

