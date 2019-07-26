Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ( BLX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that BLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.38, the dividend yield is 7.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLX was $21.38, representing a -13.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.63 and a 39.69% increase over the 52 week low of $15.31.

BLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ) and Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ). BLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports BLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 685.71%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

This marks the 19th quarter that BLX has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF ( FAN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAN with an increase of 3.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BLX at 3.33%.