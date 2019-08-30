Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Banco Bradesco Sa ( BBDO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.88, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDO was $6.88, representing a -27.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.48 and a 45.35% increase over the 52 week low of $4.73.

BBDO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BBDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBDO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.