Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Banco Bradesco Sa ( BBD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 825% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.82, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBD was $9.82, representing a -6.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.46 and a 81.43% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

BBD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports BBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.59%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF ( ILF )

Invesco BRIC ETF ( EEB )

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund ( ADRE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EEB with an increase of 3.62% over the last 100 days. ILF has the highest percent weighting of BBD at 8.84%.