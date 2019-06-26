BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

BancFirst Corporation ( BANF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BANF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BANF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.23, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANF was $55.23, representing a -15.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.70 and a 14.89% increase over the 52 week low of $48.07.

BANF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BANF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.83. Zacks Investment Research reports BANF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.92%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

