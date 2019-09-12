Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Banc of California, Inc. ( BANC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BANC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -53.85% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.68, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANC was $14.68, representing a -26.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.90 and a 20.13% increase over the 52 week low of $12.22.

BANC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BANC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48. Zacks Investment Research reports BANC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 67.76%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BANC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.