BAML Warns of Looming Equity Correction

(New York)

Don't let the cooling of the trade war between the US and China fool you, the markets are not in a good position, at least that is the position of Bank of America. The bank thinks there won't be a deal between Washington and Beijing until the US market feels real pain. They think the looming Q3 correction will be the stimulus that gets a deal done because Trump operates under a "no pain, no deal" paradigm. "The markets are likely to view the summit as a modest positive in the short run. But stepping back, we see several reasons for concern", says Bank of America.

FINSUM : The "no pain, no deal" concept makes a lot of sense to us. The bigger question, though, is what would cause the pain because markets certainly aren't hurting from the threat of a trade war. Maybe a big earnings miss? (See below)