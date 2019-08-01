Quantcast

BAML Warns Investors to be Scared of Bond Markets

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(New York)

Right now is high time for investors to be worried about bonds. Bond funds have received a lot of fast money in recent months because of the well-telegraphed rate cut. According to BAML, the net inflows into fixed income funds have reached a "staggering record" of $455 bn in 2019. That compares to just $1.7 tn in the last decade. Yields have tumbled this year, with ten-year yields down from 3.2% in November to just 2.06% now.

FINSUM : The outlook for bonds got murkier yesterday with the Fed's relative lack of dovishness. It is not entirely clear that rates are going to keep falling, so it is not hard to imagine bonds facing some losses now given how much speculation there was of a large Fed rate-cutting program.

