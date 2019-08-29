Ball Corporation (BLL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Ball Corporation ( BLL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BLL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.27, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLL was $79.27, representing a -1.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.66 and a 91.75% increase over the 52 week low of $41.34.

BLL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) and Avery Dennison Corporation ( AVY ). BLL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports BLL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.5%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLL as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions ( BEMO )

ETF Series Solutions ( FTVA )

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF ( RTM )

Materials Select Sector SPDR ( XLB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 12.21% over the last 100 days. BEMO has the highest percent weighting of BLL at 4.96%.