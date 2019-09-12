BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust ( BBN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.53, the dividend yield is 5.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBN was $24.53, representing a -4.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.65 and a 25.22% increase over the 52 week low of $19.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.