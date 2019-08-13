BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust ( BBN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.88% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.75, the dividend yield is 5.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBN was $24.75, representing a 0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.72 and a 26.34% increase over the 52 week low of $19.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.