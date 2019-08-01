Balchem Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BCPC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.54, changing hands as low as $90.38 per share. Balchem Corp. shares are currently trading off about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BCPC's low point in its 52 week range is $73.16 per share, with $117.79 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $90.71.
