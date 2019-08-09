Quantcast

Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BHGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BHGE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.14, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHGE was $24.14, representing a -31.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.10 and a 20.16% increase over the 52 week low of $20.09.

BHGE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ) and AMTEK, Inc. ( AME ). BHGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports BHGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 48.61%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BHGE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BHGE as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF ( PXJ )
  • iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF ( IEZ )
  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF ( OIH )
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF ( XES )
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF ( RYE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYE with an decrease of -12.56% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of BHGE at 6.52%.

