Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. ( BCSF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BCSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BCSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.67, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCSF was $18.67, representing a -10.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.90 and a 23.32% increase over the 52 week low of $15.14.

Zacks Investment Research reports BCSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.86%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCSF Dividend History page.