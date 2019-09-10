Baidu to invest $202 mln in Chinese AI company Neusoft

Reuters





BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China's search engine giant Baidu said on Tuesday it will invest 1.44 billion yuan ($202 million) in artificial intelligence firm Neusoft Holdings , with a view to collaborate in sectors such as smart cities and healthcare.

Baidu's chief technology officer, Wang Haifeng, will serve as a board director for Neusoft, which was founded in 2011 in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, Baidu said.

