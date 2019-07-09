Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $114.80, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 1.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BIDU as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect BIDU to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 65.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.83 billion, down 2.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $16.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -45.54% and +4.9%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.18% lower. BIDU currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note BIDU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.15.

It is also worth noting that BIDU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BIDU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BIDU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.