Baidu earnings beat estimates on strong video streaming growth

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 19 (Reuters) - China search engine operator Baidu Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, as more people signed up for its video streaming service, sending its shares up 8% in extended trading.

Revenue from iQIYI jumped 15% to 7.11 billion yuan ($1.01 billion), as the service crossed the 100 million subscriber mark in June this year, despite stiff competition from rivals including ByteDances's TikTok.

Online marketing services business revenue, a major contributor to overall sales, fell about 9% to 19.2 billion yuan and came in below estimates, hurt by the impact of a prolonged trade war and tighter ad regulations by the government.

Excluding items, Baidu earned 10.11 yuan per American depositary share. Analysts were expecting 6.12 yuan per ADS.

($1 = 7.0499 Chinese yuan renminbi)





