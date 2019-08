Baidu (BIDU) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8%

Baidu, Inc.BIDU was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company-as the stock is now down 7.2% in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 results.

The company has seen one negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Baidu currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Baidu, Inc. Price

Baidu, Inc. price | Baidu, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Internet - Services industry may consider TiVo Corporation TIVO , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is BIDU going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they

spend on marijuana.



Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has

identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described

the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report